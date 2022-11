Hydrostrike Air Core Heavy Bag GET IT!

Nothing like beating the holy hell out of a punching bag for a good workout. And you can give someone that gift with this heavy bag from Everlast that is made to take an unholy beating from anyone looking to unload the stress of their day while working out their body.

See It! Get the Hydrostrike Air Core Heavy Bag ($120) at Everlast!

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!