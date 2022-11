New Balance FuelCell Shift TR Training Shoes GET IT!

With the right training shoes on, a trip to the gym can be much more effective. And these trainers from New Balance will give someone the support they need to hit that next gear to see even better results at the gym.

See It! Get the New Balance FuelCell Shift TR Training Shoes ($70; was $100) at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!