What Every Family Should Pack When Traveling With Kids

1. Baby Bum Born To Explore Travel Set

Beach goers have long turned to Sun Bum to protect themselves from the sun’s harmful rays. Now, the trusted brand has just launched their newest collection, specially formulated for the tiniest travelers. The Baby Bum Born to Explore Travel Set includes all of the plant-based (and TSA-approved) skin necessities to make packing for a last-minute getaway a breeze. The new line includes hand sanitizer, perfect for combating germs in foreign lands; moisturizing lotion to soothe dry skin after a long flight; and shampoo and body wash to keep your kids squeaky clean. It even comes with a tube of Sun Bum CocoBalm for parents made with a replenishing blend of coconut oil and aloe vera.

[$14.99; babybum.com]

