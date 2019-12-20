What Every Family Should Pack When Traveling With Kids

2. Lingo Cards Get It

A deck of cards is a must-have for any family getaway. You can bring it along anywhere, it doesn’t require Wi-Fi or batteries, and it can provide hours of fun for people of all ages. But why not kill two birds with one stone? These nifty playing cards from Lingo blend entertainment with education by teaching key phrases in a variety of different languages, like Italian, Spanish, French, Japanese, and Mandarin. They even come in decks dedicated to slang terms for English-speaking countries like Australia, New Zealand, and England. Plus, they’re packaged in durable tin cans to handle the wear and tear of travel.

[$35; itslingo.com]

