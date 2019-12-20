What Every Family Should Pack When Traveling With Kids

3. Jackalo Jax Pants Get It

As every globetrotting parent knows, traveling in comfort is key to any successful journey. From quick jaunts to extended escapes, every kid needs a cozy go-to travel outfit. That’s the idea behind Jackalo, a durable line of sustainable children’s play and travel wear. The company was founded by Marianna Sachse, a mother, environmentalist, and well-traveled expat living in the Netherlands. Every piece in the collection is sleek, comfy, and ethically made using organic cotton. Even better, after the kids outgrow their Jackalo clothing, customers can send back the worn garments to be restored and resold, and the company will give the original owners a discount on their next purchase. It’s good for parents and the planet. The current line includes everything from T-shirts and shorts to jackets and coveralls. There are even options for traveling moms.

[From $25; hellojackalo.com]

