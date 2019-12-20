What Every Family Should Pack When Traveling With Kids

4. Lazy Turtle Get It

Around here, family vacations often entail escaping the cold weather in search of warmer temperatures, tropical backdrops, and aquatic adventures. But of all the souvenirs you can bring home from a trip, a sunburn should never be one of them. Lazy Turtle offers a line of eco-friendly, sun-safe (SPF 50) beachwear designed for active kids, teens, and adults. The garments are super lightweight and comfortable while adding an extra layer of protection from the sun. The idea was born after entrepreneur Megan Elwell and her daughter Juju discovered a sea turtle nest on the beach. Today, a portion of all proceeds go back to the Sea Turtle Conservancy, the world’s oldest and most respected sea turtle conservation group. Shop the site for their extensive line of apparel, including long-sleeve tops, hats, hoodies, and more.

[starting at $32; shoplazyturtle.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!