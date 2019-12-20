What Every Family Should Pack When Traveling With Kids

5. Travel Games book Get It

Whether you’re stuck in traffic, killing time during a layover, or trying to keep the kids busy while out and about, put down the iPad and give this good-old-fashioned activity book a go. The 256-page wire-bound book is bursting at the seams with brain-boosting games like mazes, word searches, travel trivia, and more. Great for groups and individuals of all ages, it’ll keep the kids occupied for hours without rotting their brains and keeping their eyes glued to a screen. Just toss it in a bag and bring it with you on the go. It makes for a solid stocking stuffer and costs less than $10. That’s what we call a win-win.

[$8.99; kohls.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!