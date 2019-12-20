What Every Family Should Pack When Traveling With Kids

6. Mifold Grab-and-Go Booster Get It

Child safety is any parent’s top concern, and booster seats are a necessity for families with little ones who’ve outgrown their traditional forward-facing car seats, but who aren’t yet big enough to ride in a car with a seatbelt alone. Mifold has created the world’s most compact and portable booster that’s not only great for day-to-day travel, but is also perfectly suited for long road trips, taxi rides, or any rental car. The adjustable, award-winning product is just as safe as traditional boosters, only 10 times smaller. Made from aircraft-grade aluminium and Dupont Delrin 100ST plastic polymer, it meets or exceeds the regulatory standards for booster seats in the U.S. Weighing in at just 1.6 pounds, set-up takes no more than 30 seconds, and its super compact design makes it hassle-free to slip into any backpack, purse, or carry-on.

[$39.99; mifold.com]

