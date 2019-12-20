What Every Family Should Pack When Traveling With Kids

7. ICEMULE Urban Get It

Coolers make it easy to bring the whole family’s favorite snacks and refreshments along on any adventure, but traditional hard-sided, handheld models can be cumbersome to carry. That’s exactly why ICEMULE decided to revolutionize the game. The beloved brand’s new Go line was created for people on the move, and their recently launched Urbano backpack cooler is already making waves. The 30-liter cooler features an ultra-tough Muleskin exterior, and is made with PolarPlus Insulation to keep ice intact for more than 48 hours. It also boasts a padded airmesh backpack suspension system, zipper-free roll-top closure, added insulation, and hidden pockets for all your necessities. Did we mention that it’s 100 percent waterproof and floats in the water, too? The site also sells a wide variety of other styles and sizes to fit any family’s needs. It’s a must-have piece of gear that can withstand any adventure you throw its way.

[$224.95; icemulecoolers.com]

