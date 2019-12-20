What Every Family Should Pack When Traveling With Kids

8. Thule Sleek Get It

Any parent knows that a dependable stroller acts as a parent’s right-hand man when traveling with the rugrats in tow. But finding a sturdy yet stylish option that can stand the test of time is typically easier said than done. Thankfully, the brilliant minds at Thule have engineered a flexible model that’ll quickly become a family favorite. Whether in single, double, or twin mode, Thule Sleek is effortless to maneuver wherever your travels take you, thanks to its compact size, front swivel wheels, and lightweight construction. The stroller also features a large reclining seat, ventilated canopy with extendable sun visor, adjustable footwell, shock-absorbing wheel suspension, and a range of add-ons and accessories to accommodate any growing family. Whether you’re zipping around town, cruising along the trail, or navigating Europe’s cobblestone streets, Thule Sleek guarantees a safe, smooth, and stylish ride every time.

[$799; thule.com]

