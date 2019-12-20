What Every Family Should Pack When Traveling With Kids

9. Ultra-Portable Rechargeable Sound Machine Get It

Some kids struggle to adjust when their regular sleep routines are disrupted, which can quickly turn bedtime into a nightmare when traveling. To help put restless kiddos at ease, invest in this Ultra-Portable Rechargeable Sound Machine from HoMedics. The discreet device offers 12 different sounds, including nature-inspired options like a campfire and a rainforest, as well as other soothing tracks like white noise. Users can set the sleep timer for a finite period, or let it run through the night with a rechargeable lithium ion battery life that extends over 12 hours. It also weighs less than 9 oz, making it extremely convenient for transportation. Just turn it on and let the little ones will drift off.

[$49.99; amazon.com]

