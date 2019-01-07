What’s New: 5 New Pieces of Gear We’re Stoked About in January

New year, new gear. After the frenzy of holiday shopping has settled down, it’s time to step back and take stock of what’s next—and make a wish list for the stuff you really want. The beginning of a new year always brings a fresh batch of gear releases, and this year’s crowded field is no different. We’ve parsed through what’s coming, and we have a few recommendations for your wish list.

It’s always refreshing to see cutting edge technology combined with classic design, and two new items strike that balance perfectly. The Vespa Elettrica soups up the firm’s iconic scooters with a torquey, pollution-free electric motor, and the Vitra Eames Radio brings a ’40s sound system into the 21st century with Bluetooth connectivity. Other picks are more utilitarian, like the rugged SWII watch from One Eleven, or just plain fun (air hockey never looked so good).

And that’s just the start. Here’s everything we’re eyeing for the month of January.