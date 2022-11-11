Whip up an Amazing Meal With the Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The holidays are coming up folks. The days are just flying by and we will be in the midst of Thanksgiving before you know it. Which means that we got some big ole meals to deal with in the coming days. And if you want to give your kitchen a big upgrade to handle the big meals that are coming down the pike, the Hamilton Beach Programmable Slow Cooker is a smart pickup.

One of the best reasons that make the Hamilton Beach Programmable Slow Cooker such a smart pickup is that it is incredibly affordable. A lot of times we can get stuck in the mindset that the more expensive the item, the better. But not here. This affordable little number is made with incredible care so you can make your meals in the same way.

Right off the bat, the Hamilton Beach Programmable Slow Cooker comes with a sizable interior. You got worth up to 7 quartz of room to maneuver with here, which is good for a 7-pound chicken or a 5-pound roast. So when you get the meal ready in your mind, you can get it ready with this gadget with no problems.

Using this is pretty easy too. The UI is easy to read and it allows you to choose from 3 temperature settings and multiple options for hours to keep the meal cooking. And when the meal is done, it’ll automatically switch over to keep the meal warm without overcooking it. No need to spend too much time watching it or cleaning it, as it’s made to be cleaned with ease.

If you want to make some big changes to your kitchen or you want to get a cook in your life something great for the holiday season, the Hamilton Beach Programmable Slow Cooker is a smart move. Affordable yet highly efficient, this will make a big impact on any kitchen it is added to. Pick one up right now.

Get It: Pick up the Hamilton Beach Programmable Slow Cooker ($54; was $68) at Amazon

