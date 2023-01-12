Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Want to live a healthier life this year? Then you would be best served at making your own meals at home. Stop ordering out. Get into the kitchen and whip up something that’ll satisfy your hunger as well as do your body some good. And you can make some great food a lot easier with the Everything Pan from Kilne in your life.

The Everything Pan is a real wonder. We got one of them ourselves. It makes cooking so much easier. That is thanks in no small part to the ferromagnetic steel base that allows you to cook many different kinds of meals and cook them evenly. It even heats up quicker than other pans. They will come out piping hot and ready to satisfy with ease in no time.

Another benefit of the Everything Pan is that it is non-stick. So when you’re whipping up a meal that can be a bit messy, it won’t be a problem. That food will slide right out of the pan and into your plate. The non-toxic ceramic coating that makes this pan a non-stick item is a wonder.

Maybe the best thing about this fantastic item from Kilne is that the non-stick design doesn’t just help with the cooking. It helps with the afterparty too. When you need to clean up, you won’t have to spend too much time making this pan looking good as new. All that stuff will just roll right off with minimal work. You can’t beat that.

Having the Everything Pan in our home has made things so much easier. Even on days when we’re not too hungry, we can whip up a light meal with this and it goes as smoothly as can be. So head on over to Kilne right now and pick one of these stylish bad boys up. That kitchen of yours deserves the upgrade.

Get It: Pick up the Everything Pan ($140) at Kilne

