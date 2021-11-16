Why Breathability is so Important in Your Mattress

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sleep may be the most important part of our day. If we don’t get good sleep, we end up dealing with too many issues the next day – We won’t have the energy, the focus, or the drive to perform at our highest levels. Mentally, we’re basically just shot. And that’s why we need to have the best mattress in our bedrooms to help us get to better sleep.

There are a lot of good beds out there. Plenty of options that deliver an immediate sensation of comfort. But there are other elements you need to take into account. Such as the breathability of the mattress. Since we generate heat while we sleep and we sweat a bunch at night, we need a bed that doesn’t trap in the air. A bed that circulates the moisture while we sleep which in turn prevents mold and bacteria from forming. And there’s a bed that does just that. That bed being the Serta EZ Tote Mattress.

The Serta EZ Tote Mattress is going to deliver some of the best sleep of your life because the breathability of this bad boy is quite high. You won’t feel like you’re swamped in bed, unable to cool down and drift off. With this high-quality Serta® Gel Memory Foam, you will be able to drift off into the night like a King.

Breathability isn’t the only benefit this memory foam provides. Maybe the most important element it brings is the level of comfort, no matter your favorite sleeping position. That way you don’t need to toss and turn to find the right spot.

An additional benefit of Serta EZ Tote’s Gel Memory Foam is that it’ll help to relieve pressure and stress on your body at night. With the foam molding to your form, you won’t end up dealing with uneven distribution throughout the night. Pressure and soreness are evenly targeted, so you truly get some of the most restorative sleep of your life.

When it comes to the Serta EZ Tote Mattress, you have 2 comfort levels to work with. There’s the 2 layer option, the Gel Memory Foam + SupportSheer Slumber that’s ideal for side sleepers. Or you can go with the 3 layer Gel Memory Foam + Extra Support Sheep Retreat option, with that added firmness and support being ideal for those that like to sleep on their backs or their stomachs.

Getting the Serta EZ Tote Mattress is the high of convenience. This comes directly to your house in a small box. A box that you can easily grab with both hands and bring into the house without breaking a sweat. The mattress is so compacted, you don’t have to make setting up the mattress a big to do. Once that box is in the bedroom, you just need to let it out and unfurl on the bed frame for a bit. Then you can lay down and get the best sleep around.

The Serta EZ Tote Mattress is quite the mattress. It’s affordable, it’s easy to set up, and it helps keep you cool. The Serta® Gel Memory Foam can breathe so you won’t get bogged down at night, no matter the season. Even in the Fall, you can find yourself sweating like you’re in an inferno if you don’t have the right sleep gear in your bedroom, but with this Serta EZ Tote Mattress, you’ll have everything you need.

Get It: Pick up the Serta EZ Tote Mattress (starting at $349) at Serta

