Why We’re Stoked to Run in Nike’s Updated Vaporfly 4% and Zoom Fly

For the average runner who trots around their neighborhood, an average running shoe will do. But if you’re a competitive athlete who’s constantly chasing a PR, the latest gear and technology can help you eke out a stronger finish and shave some time off your mile, 5K, or half-marathon time.

Try Nike’s Vaporfly 4% and Zoom Fly on for size. These aren’t new models, per se; but they have undergone some serious upgrades—just in time for marathon season.

Both shoes now sport a Flyknit upper, making them more lightweight, breathable, and comfortable in the long haul. Moreover, the Zoom Fly will utilize React foam, rather than Lunarlon; this will give your runs a softer feel underfoot and provide greater energy return. Nike’s also embedding a carbon-fiber plate in the belly of the foam, a spec we’ve only seen in the Vaporfly 4%. The scooped plate aids in propulsion—that tumbling forward sensation, which helps you roll into each stride with greater ease.

The Nike Zoom Fly Flyknit will be available on Nike.com and select retailers in on September 13 for $160. The Nike Zoom Vaporfly 4% Flyknit will hit stores (and Nike.com) on October 4 and sell for $250.