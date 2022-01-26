While it might sound like punishment to some, winter camping gets right to the essence of why we love the outdoors. In cold weather, the bugs and the crowds are gone, and where they do exist, a short jaunt in snowshoes can take you to a place where silence reigns. Even if you’re just car camping, there’s a sense of accomplishment that comes from setting up in the snow and surviving a night (or more) away from the safety of the thermostat. But to do so, you need the right winter camping gear.

Your winter camping kit should include warm clothing, plus items like a sleeping bag and tent that can survive severe weather and help you deal with the limited daylight hours. Luckily, the newest winter camping gear—from brands like Patagonia, REI, and more—makes it easier than ever to stay both warm and dry. When the sun sets, you’ll be glad you packed these essentials.

The Best Winter Camping Gear for Cold-Weather Adventures

