Mountain Hardwear Bishop Pass 0 Sleeping Bag Get It

This highly-rated sleeping bag is designed for optimum warmth (it’s rated for zero degrees Fahrenheit). With its mummy-style shape, 650-fill-power down insulation, draft collar, and face gasket, it offers a snug fit and excellent heat retention. Plus, it comes with a DWR finish to resist any snow that blows into your tent.

[From $315; rei.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!