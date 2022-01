Mountain Hardwear Diamond Peak Thermal Tight Get It

To keep you comfortable at rest and on the move, the Mountain Hardwear Diamond Peak Thermal Tight uses a merino wool layer to trap warmth in cold weather and wick sweat when you’re working hard. The addition of elastane into the fabric helps these tights stretch, so they won’t restrict your movement.

[$85; moosejaw.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!