Nemo Chogori Get It

Minutes matter when you’re setting up in the cold. To speed the process, the Nemo Chogori uses an integrated fly. That tent-in-a-tent design also cuts weight. Its silicone-treated fabric beats back snow and wind like the best expedition tents.

[$900; nemoequipment.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!