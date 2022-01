Osprey Aether Pro 70 Get It

No matter how accustomed you are to stripped-down backpacking in summer, the reality is you’ll need more gear on a cold-weather trip. Thanks to details like its ultralight but abrasion-resistant ripstop fabric, the Osprey Aether Pro 70 hauls a load easily but doesn’t add any more weight than necessary.

[$375; moosejaw.com]

