The Best Winter Camping Gear for Cold-Weather Adventures

Patagonia Grade VII Down Parka

Once you’ve made it into the wild, you need to stay warm when you’re not moving. The Patagonia Grade VII Down Parka is designed for peak-conquering alpinists at altitude. Its high-loft construction and 800-fill down maintain a toasty core, while a baffled hood and pockets sandwiched by insulation protect your head and extremities from subzero temps.

[$899; patagonia.com]

