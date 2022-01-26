The Best Winter Camping Gear for Cold-Weather Adventures

Princeton Tec Axis Rechargeable Headlamp Get It

We’re not fans of overly designed headlamps: We just want one that does the job when called upn. Thankfully, simplicity is the idea behind the 450-lumen Princeton Tec Axis. It weighs just 2.9 oz and is powered by a rechargeable lithium ion battery, and it features two different dimmable LED lights (spot and flood) as well as a red light setting to preserve your night vision.

[$60; princetontec.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!