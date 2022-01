REI Co-op Mountaineer GTX Gaiters Get It

Once snow gets into your boot and dampens your socks, it’s hard to recover. Prevent the seemingly inevitable with the REI Co-op Mountaineer GTX Gaiters, which cinch tightly around your boots and rely on a Gore-Tex membrane to fend off snow. The tall cut prevents your pants from getting caked in ice.

[$75; rei.com]

