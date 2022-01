Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite Sleeping Pad Get It

In summer, sleeping pads are largely a matter of comfort. In winter, they’re downright essential: They prevent the frozen ground (or snowpack) from chilling you to the bone. The Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite packs small, inflates quickly, and reflects lost heat back to your body.

[From $180; thermarest.com]

