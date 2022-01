Vasque Coldspark UltraDry Boots Get It

The Vasque Coldspark UltraDry boots are purpose-built for winter adventures. Well-insulated, waterproof uppers can tackle a multiday trip, but their low price makes them a worthy pickup if you’re just planning on an occasional snowy hike. As with snow tires, the boot’s outsoles are designed to provide traction in cold temperatures.

[$140; amazon.com]

