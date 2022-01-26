The Best Winter Camping Gear for Cold-Weather Adventures

Vuarnet Ice 1709 Get It

Landscapes covered in white can dazzle the eyes, and snow reflects more than three-quarters of the sun’s harmful UV rays. Prevent damage with Vuarnet’s Ice 1709 sunglasses, which have polarized mineral-glass lenses and side shields reminiscent of those on vintage mountaineering eyewear. If you’re likely to contend with blowing snow, though, opt for ski goggles.

[$320; vuarnet.com]

