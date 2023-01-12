Whether you rely on your electric cargo carryall, single-speed roadster, beater mountain bike, or bike-share yourself around town, it’s tough to find winter cycling gear for commuters that offers enough weather protection but doesn’t clad you in skin-tight synthetic fabrics.

We hear you. That’s why this roundup of helmets and lights was tested with those pain points in mind. Here, we relay pros and cons and use cases for the best winter cycling gear for commuters of 2023 (so far).

Top Winter Cycling Gear for Casual Commuters

1. Specialized Tone Helmet

Tone gets a top safety rating from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and boasts standard MIPS (multi-directional impact protection system) to minimize concussions. It comes in three bright hues to help drivers spot you in low visibility, though we recommend adding a Bookman light (more on this below) to up the protection factor.

Of course a lid is only as good as the fit, and Tone’s strap system wraps around your ears more comfortably than a lot of rival, bargain-priced helmets. For that reason—coupled with the broad spread of the dial-in retention system—this is a superbly comfy brain bucket. We’ve actually forgotten we were wearing it at the end of rides. One nitpick: We did most of our testing on e-bikes, where the Tone’s lack of top venting helped prevent brain freeze, but for that same reason this wouldn’t be our first choice of helmet during hard exercise.

