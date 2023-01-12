10. 45 NRTH Ragnarök Tall Boot Get it

If you’re determined to ride in any weather, you really need footwear designed for the job (read: not your Vans). These boots definitely are—for a few specific reasons. First, the high cuff keeps your feet dry, even if you ride directly through a puddle (we did). Second, a single twist of the BOA Fit System dial locks your foot in place, so no fighting conventional shoelaces when your hands are frozen. A genuine rubber outsole grips flat pedals when it’s wet and slick (and also adheres to pavement and coffee shop floors). If you rock cleats, there’s a cutout for a mountain-bike-style two-screw setup. The sole itself is stiff, and that’s a good thing, because a street shoe with its flexible design is constantly sucking energy out of every pedal stroke (that’s why road bike shoes are stiff as steel). Nitpick: On the other hand, a stiff shoe is tougher to walk in, so these puppies are for people who ride more than a mile to and from work.

[$245; 45nrth.com]

