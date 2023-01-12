11. Santini Alpha Polartec Pac Vest Vest Get it

With three rear pockets and a very cycling-centric design, you might guess the Santini Alpha Pack winter vest only works for biking, but we’ve turned to it for wintertime runs, backcountry skis, and forest hikes because it feels weightless and the design is brilliant. That starts with a windproof front to keep your torso warm, and Santini lines the interior with high-pile Polartec Alpha with werino wool, which sheds sweat and keeps you toasty. For high-energy workouts, the ideal combo is this vest and a single layer long sleeve. If you’re commuting in the cold, throw a windbreaker over top. Bonus: A huge front pocket lets you grab your phone more easily than the slots on the back—which work better for stuff you might need, like a multitool for bike repair. Nitpick: The cut is very “Italian,” and your bod may not be.

[$215; santinicycling.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!