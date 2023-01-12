2. Kitsbow Haskell Pant Get it

These American-made trousers were designed by cyclists who care deeply about pocket placement. The front slots are nice and deep, but you’ll find the zippered compartment on the left leg provides the perfect home for cash and house keys, while the pouch on your right hip swallows your cell. Mile upon mile, we really appreciated these thoughtful design deets, plus the pair of snap flap rears add style when you’re strolling city streets. Speaking of that, there’s a natural drape to the stretch-woven synthetic that stays wrinkle-free, so these would be ideal stuffed into luggage for a quick weekend getaway, too. Con: The fit splits the difference between slim and athletic, and that’s just right for what amounts to a burly khaki that happens to be great at water repellency and windfighting, but a snugger calf design would be better to prevent chain rub on a bike’s drive side.

[$259; kitsbow.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!