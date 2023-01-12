3. Bookman Curved Lights Front and Rear Get it

Sweden may have endless daylight in summer, but the rest of the year can be pretty gray, with long winters. So it’s obvious why Bookman lights were invented in Stockholm. The fan-shaped units are tidily designed and cast a broad beam. The LEDs offer a robust battery life that stays juiced up to 70 hours. Also smart: Both front and rear models’ lenses glow at their edges, too, casting light to both sides of the rider, so drivers will see you not just from the front or rear, but when you’re beside them in the bike lane, too. A simple elastic band anchors the light to your bike’s seatpost, bar, or stem. Nitpick: That band fits bars from 22-42mm, but some bikes’ handlebars have a fatter diameter.

[$79/set; bookmanvisibility.com]

