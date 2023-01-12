4. Abus Hud-Y Get it

Abus is German, so they spell things kinda funny, but there’s zero doubt they crush it on design, and the Hud-y (pronounced like hoody) is no exception. It looks like a skate lid, but the rear retention mechanism rolls forward or backwards, so you can adjust how the helmet fits against the base of your skull. That’s handy whether you have a ponytail you need to route comfortably or want to wear a hat beneath the Hud-y. This helmet also incorporates a visor, to deal with low-angle sun in your eyes, and gets its own wide rear red light (rechargeable by micro USB), which is kinda great because it means you could still rock a neutral hued Hud-y and fire up that beacon at the back to ensure you’re visible to drivers. Nitpick: This isn’t the lightest helmet, so as with the Specialized Tone, we wouldn’t choose it for hard workouts.

[$150; abus.com]

