5. Rapha Gore-Tex Infinium Jacket Get it

You want a jacket for biking—but not one that says “cyclist” when you’re out for a hike or a run. This is that raincoat. The drop tail covers your behind so your jeans don’t get soaked. Otherwise, it’s just a great coat that’s extra lightweight. How? Gore-Tex Infinium is less stiff and cardboardlike than Gore’s expedition material, while it’s still waterproof/breathable. And because this is Rapha, this piece comes with small hints of style, from the reflective armband (and logo), to pops of contrasting color. Plus, there’s just enough utility, with a hidden inner wallet/phone pocket inside at the chest, and another external one that’s accessible on the left side of the chest. Nitpick: There are no hand pockets, which may be a deal-breaker for some guys.

[$262; rapha.cc]

