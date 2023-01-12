6. Patagonia Fleece Vest with Wind-proofing Get it

If you don’t already own a fleece vest, then this is the one. Probably no other article of clothing will see as much use for travel and daily wear. For cycling, Patagonia’s fits the bill with a chest pocket to stow your phone and dual zippered hip pockets for anything else you want to carry. The fleece poly is entirely recycled, too, and Patagonia adds wind-proofing, so you won’t feel chilled when you’re bombing around on a cold day. Also, FYI, wearing a vest like this under a windshell like the Rapha jacket offers the ultimate setup for commuters who need warmth and wet-protection in lousy weather. Nitpick: Synthetic fleece can get stinky, whereas a natural fiber, like merino wool, handles perspiration better.

[$159; patagonia.com]

