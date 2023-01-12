7. Cotopaxi Fuego Down Pull-over Get it

If you need warmth, it’s hard to go wrong with this puffer. The massive kangaroo zip pocket on top scoops up your phone, cards, and cash, while you also have dual side pockets as handwarmers when you’re not pedaling. But we like the Fuego versus other down coats because Cotopaxi uses extra lofty 800 fill (those feathers are responsibly sourced). Cotopaxi also finishes the shell with a water-resistant coating and the down itself is also water resistant. That latter point is huge, because most down is profoundly hydrophilic—it soaks up water and sweat—and that makes it worthless as insulation. Not with this puffy. Nitpick: Pullovers have to be pulled over your head, and while they look cool, if you get toasty it’s harder to vent this piece than a full-zip coat.

[$275; cotopaxi.com]

