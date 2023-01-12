8. Cotopaxi Subo Pant Get it

If there’s such a thing as a technical lightweight sweatpant, this is it. The 90 percent recycled nylon, with just a little spandex for stretch, makes them wear well and allows you to move easily. The patch front pockets are deep enough to hold a phone (and it’ll stay put as you pedal), and there’s a rear zippered pocket for stowing items that need extra security. The drawcord ankles can either hang loose, so the legs do indeed drape like a sweat, but you can also snug them down, to keep your pant legs chain-grease free. Nitpick: You should look to the Mission Workshop pant if you’re hunting for something less casual and more windproof.

[$90; cotopaxi.com]

