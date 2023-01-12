9. Duer All Weather Denim Get it

Jeans may be the ultimate blend-in accessory for any occasion, but rolling with skinny jeans mile after mile can disagree with your…let’s call it undercarriage. Also, cotton loves water, so jeans and puddles don’t mix. Duer knows these weaknesses, and combats them by adding Coolmax polyester to reduce moisture absorption (while silver threading battles odor buildup). Duer also includes a little Lycra for some give—but not too much, because a really stretchy jean can be painful against skin. Better yet, there’s no intersection of seams under your nether regions, because Duer incorporates a gusseted construction for easier riding. Roll up either cuff to reveal a reflective Duer logo, and there’s also a reflective Duer patch at the waist. With three fits, any body type can rock these.

[$199; shopduer.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!