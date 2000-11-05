Winter Gift Guide: The Best Cold-Weather Gear for the Whole Family

Columbia Men’s Bugaboot Plus IV Omni-Heat Boot Get It

This trusted winter boot from Columbia has been a top pick season after season. The updated Bugaboot features a seam-sealed waterproof upper, 200g insulation, and a thermal reflective lining to keep your feet warm and comfortable. Plus, the Michelin rubber outsole provides solid grip to help you stay upright in slippery conditions.

[$145; columbia.com]

