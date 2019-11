Columbia Men’s Fairbanks Omni-Heat Boot Get It

Built for the active guy, the Fairbanks boot is designed to keep feet dry, warm, and comfortable through a day on the trail. The Omni-Heat reflective lining and waterproof upper trap warmth and fend off slush, snow, and rain, and the cushioned midsole keeps your feet happy even when the mile count grows.

[$130; columbia.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!