Columbia Women’s Heavenly Shorty Omni-Heat Boot Get It

A modern take on the snow boot, the Heavenly Shorty packs in some serious tech underneath its faux-fur trim and quilted shell. A waterproof woven fabric on the upper adds breathability and protection from the elements, while the full rubber outsole bites into slippery ground for dependable grip in a range of conditions.

[$120; columbia.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!