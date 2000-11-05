Winter Gift Guide: The Best Cold-Weather Gear for the Whole Family

Columbia Women’s Minx Mid III Boot Get It

The Minx Mid III Boot from Columbia delivers plenty of warmth and protection in a stylish package. An updated take on the classic lace-up boot, the Minx features a waterproof upper with 200g insulation and Columbia’s Omni-Heat reflective lining for maximum comfort in nasty weather. Plus, faux-fur accents and diamond-pattern stitching make this a real head-turner.

[$120; columbia.com]

