Winter Gift Guide: The Best Cold-Weather Gear for the Whole Family

Columbia Women's Nikiski Boot

Combining a wear-everywhere style with plenty of cold weather tech, the Nikiski boot is a great pick for winter. The waterproof upper is made from suede and synthetic fabrics and features 200g insulation and a fleece lining for excellent heat retention and a comfy feel. Add in a cushioned midsole and a tough rubber outsole, and you’ve got a boot that can handle the rigors of daily wear all season long.

[$140; columbia.com]

