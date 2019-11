Filson Vintage Flannel Work Shirt Get It

Winter is flannel season, so wrapping up this Filson flannel is a surefire win for a holiday gift. Made from breathable midweight cotton with a brushed interior, it’s made for extra comfort and good range of motion, and the Buffalo check pattern is always a good look.

[$145; filson.com]

