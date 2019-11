Hestra Army Leather Patrol Jr. Gloves Get It

Kids will have a lot more fun on the slopes if they’re not constantly trying to keep their hands from going numb. Keep them warm with these junior-sized gloves from renowned Swedish glovemaker Hestra. They’re made with durable goat leather on the palm for a good grip, and they come with a removable liner for easy washing.

[$110; hestragloves.com]

