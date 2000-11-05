Winter Gift Guide: The Best Cold-Weather Gear for the Whole Family

Smartwool Intraknit Merino 200 Bottom Get It

Available for men and women, the new Intrankit base layers from Smartwool are a great option for the backcountry adventurer. Made from merino wool, these layers naturally wick sweat, fight odors, and trap heat to keep you warm and comfortable in wintry conditions. Plus, the engineered knit saves weight and makes these extra flexible, too.

[$120; smartwool.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!