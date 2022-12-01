2. TSL Connect Carbon 5 Trekking Poles Get it

The TSL Connect Carbon 5 trekking poles are anything but entry-level, though they are equally accommodating for beginners and advanced hikers alike. These techy trekking poles are for folks who like a lot of features and prefer one set of poles for multiple use cases. The Connect Carbon 5s come in various sizes, and each is adjustable within its range. I tested the 110cm to 130cm poles and set mine at around 118cm. The length adjusts using a convenient lever system that can easily be operated in thick gloves, and the ribbed foam hand grips extend along the full upper portion of the pole, so they can be gripped at different heights—helpful in variable uphill and downhill terrain.

The carbon fiber shafts make these some of the lightest all-season trekking poles on the market, and they come with multiple baskets for different types of terrain. That brings us to one of the niftiest features of the Connect Carbon 5, and the reason these are included for wintertime hiking specifically: The powder baskets swivel on the pole, so they can easily adjust to match different angles and densities of snow, making them ideal for deep powder.

[$170; tsloutdoor.com]

