3. Kuiu Ultra Merino 210 Gloves

On brisk bluebird days when wetness isn’t an issue, the Kuiu Merino 210 is a great pick. This lightweight, versatile pair of gloves keeps my hands warm without the bulk of traditional snow gloves. Their snug, next-to-skin fit allows them to be worn as a base layer under burlier gloves in harsh conditions, but they work well alone on milder, dry winter days where waterproofing isn’t necessary.

Designed with hunters in mind, the Ultra Merino 210 gloves use a spandex-free, stretchy merino called Nuyarn. It’s both elastic and thermoregulating, and it’s lined with fleece for added warmth. Articulated fingers offer good mobility, and silicone dots on the fingers and palms enhance grip. They work great with trekking poles and slide off easily when a phone call comes in. For running and hiking on dry winter days, the Ultra Merino 210 are all I need to keep my fingers happy.

[$49; kuiu.com]

