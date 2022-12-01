4. Jack Wolfskin Terraventure Texapore Mid Boots Get it

I like to step up the beefiness of my boot for wintertime hiking, and Jack Wolfskin’s Terraventure Texapore Mid does that without adding weight to my step. Weighing in at around 35 ounces, it’s at the lighter end of the spectrum for such a rugged boot. The thick recycled rubber insole sits on top of burly Vibram tread, so it grips well even without crampons or snowshoes. (Plus the thick sole adds about an inch to your overall height!)

The recycled PFC-free synthetic upper provides ample padding that makes the squeeze of snowshoe bindings less noticeable. The recycled Texapore outer membrane is completely waterproof—a boon for warmer, slushy days on the trail.

They do take some breaking in, but once the Terraventures are formed to your foot, they’re some of the most comfortable snowshoeing boots out there.

[$200; us.jackwolfskin.com]

