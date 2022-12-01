5. Ridge Merino Banked Midweight Merino Ski Socks Get it

Ridge Merino’s Banked Midweight Socks are made for skiing and snowboarding, but for hikers whose feet run cold, they’re a great solution inside a pair of hiking boots. Merino wool is unrivaled for its natural insulating, moisture-wicking, and odor-absorbing properties, and Ridge Merino is one of the best makers of merino wool products out there.

The Banked Midweight Socks have a seamless toe, so they’re comfortable in tight-fitting boots. They’re reinforced in critical wear areas, like the heel and the ball of the foot, and they offer extra padding in areas of increased friction. I’ll wear these all day hiking and then the next day snowboarding, and because the merino wool is so good at fighting odors, these socks won’t smell.

[$24; ridgemerino.com]

